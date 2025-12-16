Suspect with sledgehammer, crowbar accused of breaking into cell phone store through hole in wall

MIAMISBURG — Police are looking for a suspect who recently broke into a Miamisburg cell phone store.

An unknown suspect broke into the front door of People’s First Staffing on N. Springboro Pike around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Miamisburg Police said the suspect removed the alarm system from the wall before breaching an interior wall to access the Cricket Wireless store next door.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video in a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, dark pants, white gloves, and a white face covering.

They were also seen carrying a sledgehammer and crowbar while crawling through a hole made in the wall, police said.

There were shoe impressions left at the scene. They indicate the suspect was wearing Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone with information about the break-in or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Sgt. J.S. Muncy at (937) 847-6612.

