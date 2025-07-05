Ohio man accused of hitting 3 kids on bicycle, leaving scene

SANDUSKY, Erie County — An Ohio man is accused of hitting three kids who were riding a bicycle early Saturday morning, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo, WTOL-11 TV.

Joseph Fox, 34, of Sandusky, was driving southbound in the 2700 block of Campbell Street in Erie County around 2:40 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sandusky Post troopers said Fox allegedly hit three juveniles riding a three-wheeled bicycle from behind.

WTOL-11 reported that two of the juveniles were ejected from the bicycle and the third jumped off just before the crash.

Two of the children were hospitalized with serious injuries, and the third was not injured.

Troopers said the red light on the back of the bicycle was working when the crash happened.

None of the juveniles were wearing helmets.

Fox left the scene of the crash but was found shortly after in a nearby parking lot, WTOL-11 reported.

He was arrested and has since been booked in Erie County Jail, according to jail records.

Fox is facing several charges, including failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead, aggravated vehicular assault, hit-skip and operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to WTOL-11.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

