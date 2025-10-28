Suspected drunk driver arrested after wrong-way crash on I-75

MORAINE — Police said a man was drunk when he drove the wrong way on I-75 in Montgomery County and slammed into another driver.

News Center 7’s John Bedell got hold of the cruiser and body camera video. He has the new legal trouble this driver is facing LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on I-75 southbound near Dryden Road around 10 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Drivers flooded dispatchers with 911 calls before the crash and right after it.

This story will be updated.

