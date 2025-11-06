Suspected drunk driver crashes into hardware store, police say

CINCINNATI — Police said a suspected drunk driver hit a building in Ohio early Thursday.

Cincinnati Police responded to reports of a car hitting a building around 1:30 a.m., according to our news partner, WCPO TV.

Officers say a suspected drunk driver hit a pole on Ridge Avenue before hitting a Sherwin-Williams store.

Police on scene told WCPO that two people were in the car when the crash happened.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated cost of damages to the store is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

