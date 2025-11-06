Suspected drunk driver crashes into hardware store, police say

Suspected drunk driver hits hardware store Photo contributed by WCPO-TV (WCPO-TV)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Police said a suspected drunk driver hit a building in Ohio early Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati Police responded to reports of a car hitting a building around 1:30 a.m., according to our news partner, WCPO TV.

Officers say a suspected drunk driver hit a pole on Ridge Avenue before hitting a Sherwin-Williams store.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police on scene told WCPO that two people were in the car when the crash happened.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated cost of damages to the store is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!