Suspected drunk driver flips car, crashes into parked cars

DAYTON — A suspected drunk driver was hurt after crashing their car in Dayton.
The crash occurred before 1:45 a.m. on the 400 block of Irving Ave on Sept. 27.
The Honda Accord, traveling east, failed to stay in its lane and hit a gray Mazda CX-30, which was parked and unoccupied.
The impact pushed the Mazda into a black Hyundai Sonata, also parked and unoccupied.
After overturning, the Honda Accord continued for about 40 feet on its side.
Both the Honda Accord and the Mazda CX-30 sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene, while the Hyundai Sonata suffered cosmetic damage.
The driver of the Honda Accord, a 39-year-old male, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters.
Police suspect the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.
