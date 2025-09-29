Suspected drunk driver flips car, crashes into parked cars

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A suspected drunk driver was hurt after crashing their car in Dayton.

The crash occurred before 1:45 a.m. on the 400 block of Irving Ave on Sept. 27.

The Honda Accord, traveling east, failed to stay in its lane and hit a gray Mazda CX-30, which was parked and unoccupied.

The impact pushed the Mazda into a black Hyundai Sonata, also parked and unoccupied.

After overturning, the Honda Accord continued for about 40 feet on its side.

Both the Honda Accord and the Mazda CX-30 sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene, while the Hyundai Sonata suffered cosmetic damage.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 39-year-old male, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters.

Police suspect the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

