Suspected drunk driver goes over 90mph, hits car on busy Kettering road

Car parts scattered across busy intersection in Kettering after crash

KETTERING — A suspected drunk driver was arrested after speeding down a busy Kettering road and causing a head-on crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened in the 2900 block of Wilmington Pike on Sunday afternoon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kettering police said a car was attempting to pull out onto Wilmington Pike from a private drive when the drunk driver, who was traveling at an estimated speed of over 90mph, hit them head-on.

The crash caused disabling damage to both vehicles.

The drunk driver, identified as Bryan Berlanga-Porras, ran away from the scene and was detained by two people nearby, police said.

Berlanga-Porras was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was arrested for OVI and cited for speeding.

The three people in the car hit were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group