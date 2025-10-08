Suspected marijuana, edibles seized from Ohio smoke shop

Suspected marijuana seized (Hancock METRICH Drug Task Force)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Several items were seized from a smoke store accused of illegally selling marijuana in Ohio, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

The Hancock METRICK Drug Task Force received several complaints about Major Vapor, which is located in Findlay at 1749 Tiffin Avenue.

Task force members did “controlled purchases” of marijuana from the shop, WTOL-11 reported.

One of the purchases involved a juvenile.

The task force conducted a search warrant on Tuesday around 3 p.m. with the help of the Findlay Police Department, WTOL-11 reported.

Suspected marijuana, THC edibles, marijuana vapes, a handgun, psilocybin edibles and a “large sum” of money were seized, according to the task force.

Authorities expect possession of drugs and drug trafficking charges to be filed, WTOL-11 reported.

