Suspected marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms found during traffic stop on I-75 in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY — Suspected marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms were found during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Shelby County on Thursday, according to Shelby County Sheriff James Frye.

A K-9 Unit with the sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop on I-75 at mile marker 99 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, K9 Bandit conducted a free-air sniff around the exterior of the car and alerted to illegal narcotics inside, Frye said.

Frye identified the driver as Aaron Kreutzer of Dayton and the passenger as Michael Jergens-Kreutzer of Dayton.

While conducting a probable cause search, authorities found a large bag with several zip-lock bags holding 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana and a half-pound bag of suspected psychedelic mushrooms.

A large box with 50 200mg THC vapes and a small bag of dispensary marijuana products were also found, Frye said.

All of the items were confiscated and will be sent to the lab for analysis.

Charges against the suspect will be determined pending lab results.

“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to keeping illegal and dangerous drugs out of our community. We encourage residents to report any suspicious activity to help ensure the safety of our county,” Frye said.

