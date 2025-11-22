Suspected meth found during area traffic stop

Richmond Police Officer Nordman and K9 Baas (Richmond Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — Authorities found suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Wayne County, Indiana, earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car along S 5th Street and P Street on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The deputy noticed something was off and requested Richmond Police Officer Nordman and K9 Baas to respond to the scene.

K9 Baas alerted to the possible presence of narcotics, according to the department.

Authorities then searched the car and found approximately 43 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

“When deputies and officers trust their training and lean on each other, the community gets real results,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!