Suspected meth found during area traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — Authorities found suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Wayne County, Indiana, earlier this week.

A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car along S 5th Street and P Street on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The deputy noticed something was off and requested Richmond Police Officer Nordman and K9 Baas to respond to the scene.

K9 Baas alerted to the possible presence of narcotics, according to the department.

Authorities then searched the car and found approximately 43 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

“When deputies and officers trust their training and lean on each other, the community gets real results,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

