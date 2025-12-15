Suspected road rage turns into shots fired on I-70

By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Shots were fired at a semi-trailer on I-70 in Clark County over the weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, just before 3:45 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a reported road rage incident.

State troopers said it happened on I-70 near milepost 62 in Clark County near Springfield.

An initial investigation found that a semi-truck was traveling west on I-70 when the driver said he heard five to six loud bangs and saw a lifted black pick-up truck also traveling nearby.

The semi-truck driver stopped and saw bullet holes on the passenger side.

Troopers confirmed there were multiple bullet holes.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to contact the Springfield Post of OSP at (937) 323-9781.

