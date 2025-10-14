Suspects break into Amish family’s home, hold son hostage, deputies say

Investigation FILE PHOTO: Police in Dallas were investigating a beheading at a motel. (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

GEAUGA COUNTY — An Amish family was assaulted and robbed at their home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 9, the family was targeted at their home and place of business in Northeast Ohio, according to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.

The father told deputies that three men came inside his business making threats, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspects held his young son hostage before they got away with about $5,000, according to the father.

Charges against them will include armed robbery, attempted child abduction, and assault.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release new details later Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!