Suspicious vehicle call leads to 3 arrested

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Reports of suspicious activity led to three people being arrested in Montgomery County on Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Aug. 28, around 10:50 a.m., dispatchers got a report of two suspicious vehicles, a BMW 328 and a Mazda 3, parked in the 200 block of Burgess Avenue.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 30 students taken to hospital after Ohio school district evacuated
- Kettering Health announces layoffs in department ‘restructure’
- Annunciation shooting: Victims identified, number of injured up to 18
The vehicles did not have license plates, and a caller told dispatchers they were worried they were stolen.
While towing the Mazda and BMW, three people showed up.
A deputy recognized one of the people as having outstanding warrants.
While the wanted person was taken into custody, a man and a juvenile female began interfering with the arrest.
Deputies said they refused to stop and were taken into custody.
A media release states the deputies used force but does not specify in what manner.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group