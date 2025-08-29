Suspicious vehicle call leads to 3 arrested

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Reports of suspicious activity led to three people being arrested in Montgomery County on Friday.

On Aug. 28, around 10:50 a.m., dispatchers got a report of two suspicious vehicles, a BMW 328 and a Mazda 3, parked in the 200 block of Burgess Avenue.

The vehicles did not have license plates, and a caller told dispatchers they were worried they were stolen.

While towing the Mazda and BMW, three people showed up.

A deputy recognized one of the people as having outstanding warrants.

While the wanted person was taken into custody, a man and a juvenile female began interfering with the arrest.

Deputies said they refused to stop and were taken into custody.

A media release states the deputies used force but does not specify in what manner.

We will continue to follow this story.

