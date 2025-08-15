SWAT called to ‘active police situation’ at Springfield hotel

SPRINGFIELD — SWAT and police are on the scene of a hotel in Springfield.

Around 7:40 p.m., Springfield police were called to reports of shots fired at the Quality Inn on Leffel Lane, according to police.

“There is an active police situation in the 300 block of East Leffel Lane. Please avoid the area until further notice. We will provide updates as they become available,” the city of Springfield posted on social media.

As of 10:30 p.m., law enforcement is still on scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as new details are released.

