SWAT called to Dayton home

Standoff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — SWAT officers were called to a local home on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

SWAT was spotted in the 400 block of Westwood Avenue around 2 p.m.

There is an armed man reportedly in the attic of the home, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

We have reached out to Dayton police for additional information.

We will continue to monitor this story and update as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!