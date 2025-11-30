SWAT called to Kettering neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Police and SWAT swarmed a home in a Kettering neighborhood Saturday evening.

At 7 p.m., our News Center 7 crew saw SWAT officers and police surrounding a home in the 4000 block of Sunray Road.

Officers were using a loudspeaker to ask the person at the address to come out.

We have a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

