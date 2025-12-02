SWAT, hostage negotiation team called to local neighborhood

Walton Ave SWAT Standoff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — SWAT was called to a Dayton neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a domestic violence incident in the 600 block of Walton Avenue around 12:20 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Our News Center 7 crew sees a SWAT vehicle, a hostage negotiation van, and a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office incident command center bus.

Dayton police posted on social media and asked people to avoid Walton Avenue between Hoover Avenue and Oakridge Drive.

Also, Kammer Avenue between Westwood Avenue and Leland Avenue.

We are working to learn what prompted the response and will update as we learn new information.

