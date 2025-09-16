SWAT, large police response called to local neighborhood

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A large police presence was called to a neighborhood in Butler Township.

Tuesday afternoon, multiple agencies were called to a home in the 6700 block of Stillmead Drive.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene saw Montgomery County Regional SWAT vehicles and officers in armored gear.

We are working to learn what prompted the response and if anyone is in custody.

We will continue to update this developing story.

