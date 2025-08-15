SWAT, police called to apartment complex in Trotwood

standoff
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — SWAT and police are on the scene of an apartment complex in Trotwood Friday.

News Center 7's Mason Fletcher is on scene.

Around 2 p.m., Trotwood police were called to the 3100 block of Shiloh Springs near the Willowwood Apartments.

Our News Center 7 crew reported seeing a large police presence at the scene.

We will continue to update this story.

