TROTWOOD — SWAT and police are on the scene of an apartment complex in Trotwood Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher is on scene. He will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local man admits to attacking Jewish students at Ohio State
- Pickup truck on road near Menards drives through field, goes airborne, crashes into 2 trucks on I-75
- 18-year-old arrested for reportedly bringing gun to local high school
Around 2 p.m., Trotwood police were called to the 3100 block of Shiloh Springs near the Willowwood Apartments.
>> PHOTOS: SWAT, police called to apartment complex in Trotwood
Our News Center 7 crew reported seeing a large police presence at the scene.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group