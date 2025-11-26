SWAT responds to Huber Heights neighborhood; People encouraged to avoid the area

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police and a SWAT team have been spotted at a Huber Heights neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An iWitness7 viewer shared a photo from The Brandt at 6851, off of Wayne Estates Boulevard, that shows one police cruiser and a SWAT truck outside one of the buildings.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sergeant Josh Fosnight, the Public Affairs Unit Supervisor for the Huber Heights Police Department, said police, the Huber Heights Regional Emergency Response Team, and the Dayton Bomb Squad responded to a threat complaint made to their Communication Center via 911 text.

The complaint is contained in a single residence.

Neighbors in the immediate area have been evacuated.

“We encourage everyone to avoid the area for now. If you live in the adjoining properties, please stay inside until our crews clear the area,” Fosnight said.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group