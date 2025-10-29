SWAT on scene in Springfield neighborhood

SWAT standoff in Springfield
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Police and SWAT are on the scene in a Springfield neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 first got reports from iWitness7 viewers about the large police presence in the Bridgewater community around 9:15 a.m.

The neighborhood is behind the Walmart on E. National Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our crew on the scene reports seeing Springfield Police, SWAT, and deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on the scene.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!