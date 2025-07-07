Take advantage of July shopping deals to protect your money

DAYTON — Amazon Prime Day, Target Circle Week, and Walmart Deals are just some of the special sales retailers are launching this week.

During these promotions, you can find major discounts, but there are, also some things that the best deals are worth waiting for.

The deals are eye-catching, and this year, there are a ton of them.

Retail Insights Expert with RetailMeNot.com, Stephine Carls, said, “Retailers are all paying attention to what’s going on. They’ve seen the success of Amazon Prime Day.”

She says all the deals are a great opportunity for shoppers.

“You’re looking at what I’m going to buy in the next six to 12 months. And so, start thinking strategically about these. It’s not panic shopping,” Carls said.

That strategy comes with knowing what to buy and what to wait on. Now is a good time to get a head start on back-to-school essentials.

“There are a lot of kinds of givens that you already know about. So, if you know that your child is going to need a new backpack, this is when you can start looking to compare what’s out there,” Carls said.

You can also find deals on clothes and shoes.

“Amazon has a lot of different brands that, of course, are featured on their site. However, they have their own in-house clothing line, and so those are where you’re also going to see those really deep discounts on Prime Day,” Carls said.

Amazon deeply discounts its branded electronics. But if you want a TV, you’ll want to wait.

“If you’re looking for a larger or premium model across all brands, Black Friday is still going to be your best bet. That’s where you’re going to see better prices, more variety,” Carls said.

With so many stories and so many deals, you’ve got plenty of options.

“It’s giving you an opportunity to truly do your research and get the best deal. Just really save a lot of money,” Carls said.

RetailMeNot.com surveyed shopping trends for this July Deal Week. A ton of shoppers are planning to buy, with 84 percent of shoppers planning to participate.

Some are thinking Christmas in July, with 16 percent of shoppers using these deals to start their holiday shopping.

Shoppers intend to spend an average of $430 this year.

