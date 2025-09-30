Takeout dinner set for October to benefit Overfield Tavern restoration efforts

TROY — Tavern Takeout is set to return on Saturday, October 18th, as a fundraising event to support the Overfield Tavern Museum in Troy.

This year’s event will feature a menu crafted by Bryan Begg of Bakehouse Bread, including grilled Duroc pork chops, sauteed cabbage and onions, cornbread made from Bear’s Mill cornmeal, and spiced apples for dessert. The event aims to raise funds for the museum’s restoration following a fire last December.

In addition to the main dishes, apple cider and bottled water will be available for an additional charge. Meals will be served in to-go containers, but attendees can also choose to dine outdoors at the Museum of Troy History.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased through Eventbrite or by sending a check made out to the Overfield Tavern Museum to P.O. Box 127, Casstown, Ohio 45312.

The Tavern Takeout event replaces the annual Yuletide Dinners as the primary fundraiser for the Overfield Tavern Museum this year. Organizers encourage the community to participate in the event, enjoying a delicious meal while supporting the restoration of Troy’s historic gathering place.

The Tavern Takeout event provides a unique opportunity for the community to support the Overfield Tavern Museum’s restoration efforts while enjoying a meal prepared by a local culinary expert.

