Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturns, catches fire

COLUMBUS — A fuel tanker went off the road and overturned, causing a massive fire.

Columbus officers were called to the crash on I-270 North at state Route 161 around 1:40 p.m., according to our news partners at WBNS.

Dispatchers told WBNS-TV that 911 callers reported seeing the tanker being cut off, which caused it to travel off the road.

The truck is said to have been carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline.

The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital in “stable” condition. There are no other reported injuries at this time.

Roads are closed in the area.

We will continue to follow this story.

