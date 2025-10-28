Tanker truck carrying diesel catches fire on I-75, black smoke seen for miles

Semi tanker fire (iWitness7)
By WHIO Staff

WEST CHESTER — A fire involving a tanker truck carrying diesel fuel shut down I-75 in Warren County on Tuesday afternoon.

Union Centre Boulevard overpass is closed as crews work on the fire, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Both police and hazmat are on scene.

West Chester officials told WCPO the driver was able to get out of the semi, and there are no known injuries at this time.

