Tanker truck rolls over, closes part of busy Ohio road

CLERMONT COUNTY — Part of a busy Ohio road was closed for several hours after a tanker truck rolled over on Wednesday.

The crash happened around noon in Clermont County. It closed U.S. 50 between Benton Road and State Route 222.

The Stonelick Township Fire Department posted several photos on social media.

It showed the tanker truck rolled over onto its side off the road.

The tanker truck was carrying diesel fuel.

Crews closed part of U.S. 50 for almost 10 hours.

No one was hurt.

The road reopened just before 9:30 p.m.

