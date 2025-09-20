Task force finds suspected drugs, cash during search warrant

Search Warrant Hardin County (Courtesy of the Hardin County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities found suspected drugs and cash during a search warrant in Hardin County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hardin County Crime Task Force, Logan County United Task Force, Hardin County SRT, Kenton Police Department, and the Hardin County Prosecutor’s Office executed the search warrant in the 16000 block of TR 140.

The sheriff’s office said investigators recovered approximately 240 pills, 100 grams of suspected powder narcotics, $951 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Two people were taken into custody and booked in the Multi-County Correctional Center; however, their identities weren’t immediately available.

