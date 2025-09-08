Taste of Belgium closes another location

CINCINNATI — Taste of Belgium has closed another location less than a year after closing two restaurants in the Miami Valley.

Ownership announced on social media on Monday that their Over-the-Rhine location in Cincinnati has closed after 14 years in business.

“OTR was our very first full-service restaurant — the place where Taste of Belgium grew from an idea into a Cincinnati tradition," ownership wrote.

They said the closure is tied to the changes Downtown Cincinnati has seen.

“With fewer office workers, GE gone at the banks, more people working from home, and overall lower traffic, we can no longer sustain both OTR and The Banks,” ownership said. “The Banks has stronger long-term potential, so while this was not an easy decision, it is the one that allows us to keep moving forward.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, Taste of Belgium has closed two area locations in the last year. Their location at The Greene closed in January, and the one at Austin Landing closed in December 2024.

Three locations in Cincinnati remain.

“We are so grateful to every guest, neighbor, and team member who made it a special part of our journey,” ownership said in the post.

