Teacher arrested, accused of having sexual relationship with student-athlete

James “Jim” Robson (Union City Police Dept. )
By WHIO Staff

UNION CITY, Ind. — A Darke County teacher was arrested after police said he had sex with a student-athlete.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Union City Police Department in Indiana arrested James “Jim” Robinson after allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

TRENDING STORIES:

Robinson, a current teacher at the Ansonia Local School District and former golf coach, is accused of having sexual contact with a student-athlete on multiple occasions, according to a media release.

The incident dates back to 2012.

Following the conclusion of the investigative process, Robson was taken into custody by the Union City Police Department and formally charged with three counts of Child Seduction.

He is currently being held in the Randolph County Sheriff’s Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!