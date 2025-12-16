Teacher writes first children’s book that follows service dog; donates copies to local libraries

CENTERVILLE — A Centerville elementary teacher published her debut children’s book and donated copies to local libraries.

Heather Price, an intervention specialist at Driscoll Elementary School, published her book, “The Day We Met an Angel,” according to a spokesperson.

The book was illustrated by Gayle Cobb and Connie Fintel and published by Braughler Books of Springboro.

Price spent eight years writing the story, which follows Raguel “Rags”, a German shepherd-golden retriever mix who failed his service dog training final exam.

Rags failed his final exam because he barked too much, and ultimately finds a new purpose as a family pet after the Price family dog passed away.

“Raguel means ‘friend of God,” said Price.

She said that when she met Raguel, she was living a “powerful story.”

“I wrote the book in layers because my goal was to connect with readers of all ages,” said Price.

Throughout the book’s development, Price shared lessons with her students about growth mindset, collaboration, and staying focused on long-term goals.

Price donated copies of her book to every Centerville City Schools library, as well as both Washington-Centerville Public Libraries.

The book is also available for purchase online through Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.com.

