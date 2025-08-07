Teachers to spend their own money shopping for classroom supplies

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The back-to-school shopping rush is on.

While many parents are filling their carts with everything their child needs, some can’t afford it. That means many teachers spend their own money.

Teachers spent around $895 on school supplies last year, according to a survey from the non-profit, “Adopt a Classroom.”

The out-of-pocket spending has increased by 49 percent in the last 10 years.

“We’re seeing that need growing,” said Carlye Rausch, director of programs for Crayons to Classroom.

The Dayton-based non-profit provides school supplies for teachers with at-risk students in Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties.

“There is such a high need, not only from the teachers’ perspective, the students’ perspective, but the whole community’s perspective,” said Rausch.

