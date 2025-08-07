Teachers to spend their own money shopping for classroom supplies

MIAMI VALLEY — The back-to-school shopping rush is on.
While many parents are filling their carts with everything their child needs, some can’t afford it. That means many teachers spend their own money.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz takes a closer look at how teachers are footing the bill for some school supplies used in the classroom this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man, woman dead after being hit by train in Ohio
- Deputies asking for help finding sex offender; do you recognize him?
- Coroner IDs body found in rural Montgomery County
Teachers spent around $895 on school supplies last year, according to a survey from the non-profit, “Adopt a Classroom.”
The out-of-pocket spending has increased by 49 percent in the last 10 years.
“We’re seeing that need growing,” said Carlye Rausch, director of programs for Crayons to Classroom.
The Dayton-based non-profit provides school supplies for teachers with at-risk students in Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties.
“There is such a high need, not only from the teachers’ perspective, the students’ perspective, but the whole community’s perspective,” said Rausch.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group