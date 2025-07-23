Teen to be tried as adult for 100mph chase, fiery crash

Suspects and an officer were injured after a chase and a crash in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

Stolen vehicle hits cruiser, leads officers on chase before fiery crash

DAYTON — A 17-year-old will be tried as an adult for a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Khaiere Williams was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of felonious assault and failure to comply.

In February, Williams is accused of leaving a group home in a stolen Chevy Equinox.

Officers tried to stop the car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Williams hit an unmarked police cruiser and then accelerated directly toward two uniformed Dayton officers, hitting one in the foot, according to prosecutors.

The chase ended when the car crashed into a truck at Germantown Street and Gettysburg Avenue.

The Chevy then hit a utility pole, flipped upside down, and caught fire.

Another teen in the car was taken into custody and faces one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

At this time, the juvenile’s case has not yet been transferred to adult court.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group