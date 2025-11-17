Teen killed, 4 others injured in 2-vehicle crash

Teen killed, 4 others injured in 2-vehicle crash (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
By WHIO Staff

UNION COUNTY — A 17-year-old girl was killed and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

Around 7:24 p.m., Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to Hyland Croy Road near Johnston Drive in Union County on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Kia Forte, operated by 17-year-old Claudia Phan of Dublin, was traveling northbound on Hyland Croy Road.

The Kia Forte travelled left of center and struck a Ford Explorer, operated by 37-year-old Jason Lyle of Lewis Center, that was traveling southbound on Hyland Croy Road.

Both vehicles then traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Phan suffered fatal injuries at the scene, according to the OSHP.

Lyle was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with serious injuries. The front-seat passenger of the Explorer, 34-year-old Ashley Lyle of Lewis Center, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.

The two juvenile passengers in Lyle’s vehicle were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

