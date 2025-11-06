Teen shot during mass shooting at Ohio rental house dies from injuries

Several people, including teenagers, were injured after a mass shooting at an Airbnb in Northern Ohio early Sunday.

SUMMIT COUNTY — One of the teenagers shot in a mass shooting at an Airbnb in Northern Ohio over the weekend has died.

Elijah Wells, 18, of Akron, died from his injuries shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, confirmed.

Wells was one of seven people shot during a mass shooting at a rental house in Bath Township near Akron. Two others sustained injuries.

As previously reported, police believe that several juveniles arrived at the home after a social media post promoted the party.

Then, an unknown shooter or shooters fired multiple shots inside the home. The gunshots hit multiple people, and they fled the scene.

Police said Wells was struck multiple times.

Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli released a statement on social media following Wells’ death.

“Our deepest sympathy is extended to Elijah’s family and loved ones during this time of incredible loss,” Sinopoli said in part.

He also stated that three additional victims were released from the hospital on Wednesday. Two victims remain hospitalized.

No arrests have been made at this time.

“Investigators continue to pursue all leads, interview witnesses and process a significant amount of evidence collected from the scene. This remains a complex and active investigation, and we appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as detectives work diligently to identify those responsible,” said Sinopoli.

