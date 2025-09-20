Teen shot, killed at Ohio deli

Police Light Stock Photo (Art Johnson - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A teenager was shot and killed at a deli in Cleveland on Friday evening, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near the E 185th Deli in the North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.

WOIO-19 reported that the teen was pronounced dead on scene.

Councilman Michael Polensek told WOIO-19 that the shooting is believed to be targeted and the victim is a 17-year-old boy.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened outside or inside the deli.

Information on any suspects in this shooting wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

