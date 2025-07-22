Teenage girl killed, another careflighted after crash in Butler County

CareFlight Staff Photo
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — A teenage girl was killed and another was careflighted to an area hospital after a crash in Butler County early Tuesday morning.

Deputies and medics were dispatched to the 2100 block of Ross Hanover Road around 1:39 a.m., according to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle that had gone off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, also a 17-year-old girl, was careflighted to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor. Drugs and Alcohol do not appear to be involved, according to the release.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

