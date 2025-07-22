Teenage girl killed, another careflighted after crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A teenage girl was killed and another was careflighted to an area hospital after a crash in Butler County early Tuesday morning.
Deputies and medics were dispatched to the 2100 block of Ross Hanover Road around 1:39 a.m., according to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle that had gone off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver, a 17-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger, also a 17-year-old girl, was careflighted to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor. Drugs and Alcohol do not appear to be involved, according to the release.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
