Teenager shot, killed at Airbnb party in Ohio

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a party at an Airbnb in Ohio, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Cleveland police were called to West 130th Street and Lorain Avenue for a group of people fighting around 12:19 a.m.

Authorities learned shots were fired at this location shortly after.

Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, WOIO-19 reported.

The boy was pronounced dead on scene by medics.

An 18-year-old boy was arrested on obstruction charges, according to WOIO-19.

Investigators determined that a group of people were attending a party at an Airbnb here when the shooting happened.

The homicide remains under investigation and additional information wasn’t immediately available.

