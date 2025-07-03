Teens charged in trash can explosion at fireworks show

Two teens accused of throwing an explosive device in a trash barrel, injuring children and creating chaos, are now facing criminal charges.

Huber Heights — Two teens accused of throwing an explosive device in a trash barrel, injuring children and creating chaos, are now facing criminal charges.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old are now facing charges of aggravated arson, inducing panic, felonious assault, and illegal sale of fireworks.

On Saturday, the Star Spangled Heights fireworks display was interrupted when a trash barrel near food truck vendors exploded.

The flying debris hurt two children and caused panic.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore expressed his frustration in a press conference Wednesday.

“It’s reckless, it is dangerous, and it undermines the safety of the very people that call this city home,” Gore said.

City leaders said the dangerous actions could easily have cost someone their life, either from the explosion or the panic that it caused.

They want to see serious punishment.

“Two minor children were injured; this cannot stand as just a slap on the wrist incident for anybody,” Gore said.

The teen’s lawyers requested that they be released right away.

The judge said these charges are too serious and alarming for that.

“It is July 4th tomorrow, so for your safety and the safety of the community, I’m going to order that you be remanded,” Judge Helen Wallace said.

