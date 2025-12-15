Temperature changes lead to potholes, drivers to see increase as snow thaws

DAYTON — In the next few days, drivers can expect to see an increase in potholes after the snow has melted.

With the snow-covered roads, the heat and thawing, along with salt pellets, can cause the formation of potholes.

With Saturday’s snowstorm, many side streets are still covered with snow.

Troy Henderson from Dayton said that he and his wife were trying to make a trip to the store, and drove on snow-packed streets.

Henderson said he will have to take it easy on the side streets and will pick up speed near roads like Wyoming.

Brian Dahm, Division Manager for Dayton Street Maintenance, said that the salt works when the driver’s tires loosen up the top layer of the snowpack and give vehicles traction to grip the road and drive safely.

“We do salt the roads, we have made a pass through all the residential so far, we have put a light pattern down,” said Dahm.

During the snowfall on Saturday, Dayton’s snowplows focused mainly on the main roads and freeways.

A few potholes could show up early as the weather and temperatures change.

“We’re supposed to get some rain later this week; that’ll help those holes pop out,” said Dahm.

Dahm said when those potholes do pop up, they’ll have crews ready to go to fix them.

During the winter months, crews cannot use asphalt, but instead will use “Cold Patches”.

Dayton crews said if they have any pothole concerns, to report them online or by calling them, and they will attempt to get to the issue within 48 hours.

