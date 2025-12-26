Temporarily visitor restrictions in place at area hospitals amid increase in respiratory illness

MIAMI VALLEY — Today, 29 hospitals and health systems across the region are implementing temporary visitor restrictions amid a recent increase in respiratory illness.

Area hospitals are currently seeing higher-than-normal volumes of patients with positive cases of respiratory illnesses, including influenza, COVID-19, and other seasonal viruses, according to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

As part of the restrictions, anyone ill with any respiratory symptoms, including coughing, fever, chills, headache, vomiting, sore throat, muscle aches, or diarrhea, will not be allowed to visit.

The same goes for anyone under the age of 14, even if they have received the seasonal vaccine or received the appropriate vaccine when it becomes available.

