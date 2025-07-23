Tenants frustrated with continued mold, water damage issues; Owners say they’re trying to fix it

Residents of a Dayton apartment building are dealing with serious mold and water damage issues.

DAYTON — Residents of a Dayton apartment building are dealing with serious mold and water damage issues.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the apartment building is located on Middle Street and is owned by Greater Dayton Premier Management (GDPM).

One tenant told News Center 7 that he has to sleep with the apartment door open for ventilation, and another said water damage caused mold in his apartment.

Greater Dayton Premier Management said they are actively working to fix the problems.

A year ago, News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked to Edgar Williams Sr, who lived at this apartment. He had mold on the walls and water soaking through his carpet.

He eventually moved out, but Bennie Robinson Jr moved into that same unit.

Robinson said he’s having the same problems.

“I can’t walk on my carpet because it’s saturated,” Robinson said. “You can smell it.”

Robinson doesn’t have air conditioning, so he leaves his apartment door open overnight to get air flowing.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson asked him if he’s ever worried about leaving his door open.

“Nerves leaving my door open? Yes, I’m concerned who would not be?” he said.

GDPM said they became aware of an issue with the chiller system on April 2.

The next day, the management team issued a request for quotes for the chiller repair, per HUD procurement requirements.

The bidding period closed on April 25, and the contract was awarded to the selected vendor on May 7.

GPDM said the building’s cooling system relies on water being pushed through a central chiller. At this time, only one of the two pumps is fully functioning.

As a result, condensation is now forming on the internal pipes, and some of the individual air conditioning units are dripping.

“Every summer, it’s Katrina in here. When you turn the AC on,” Mamir Jackson said.

Jackson has lived in her unit since 2017.

“My God baby said, ‘Mamie, it’s raining in the kitchen.’ I was like ‘You’re kidding?’ And it’s been like Katrina ever since,” she said.

Jackson said mold started growing in her apartment and water began flooding the carpet about two years after she moved in.

She’s made multiple requests for maintenance to fix the problem.

“They brought in environmental people in here, and then they had us leave up out of here... Then after that was completed, they had contractors come in here to do the drywall and painted it,” Jackson said.

She said this solution didn’t last.

“It’s an ongoing problem in here, and they keep putting band-aids on the problem and still expect us to pay rent,” Jackson said.

GDPM said they understand people are frustrated. They ordered pumps to get rid of the excess water near the AC units and hope to get them installed next week.

Maintenance will go to each apartment and check on every AC unit, according to the management.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

