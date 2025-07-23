Tenants upset with water, mold damage at apartment complex; owners trying to fix it

DAYTON — Residents are dealing with mold and water damage at Dayton apartment building.

We will explain why one man must sleep with the apartment door open for ventilation this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the apartment building is located on Middle Street and is owned by Greater Dayton Premier Management (GDPM).

They said they are actively working to fix the problems.

A year ago, News Center 7 was in the same apartment complex. A man showed us the mold on his walls and a water-soaked carpet.

He moved out, but more residents are suffering from the same issue.

“I can’t walk on my carpet because it’s saturated,” said Bennie Robinson, Jr. “You can smell it.”

GDPM said they understand people are frustrated. They ordered pumps to get rid of the excess water near the AC units and hope to get them installed next week.

Maintenance will go to each apartment and check on every AC unit, according to the management.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

