Tents blown over by strong storms at Celina Lake Festival

CELINA — Some strong storms blew over tents at a regional festival Saturday afternoon.

Storms moved through parts of Darke, Mercer, and Auglaize County just before 4 p.m.

Some tents were blown over at the Celina Lake Festival, a spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.

No injuries were reported.

The spokesperson also said that storms had also impacted the schedule.

“The Friday night cruise in was delayed, but once the storms moved on, we were able to proceed,” said the spokesperson. “The parade is still being staged now for the 6:30 start time.”

They also moved Sunday morning’s church service at the lake to New Start Community Fellowship, the spokesperson added.

The festival announced on social media that they canceled the Pancake & Sausage Breakfast for Sunday.

Visit this website for more information about the Celina Lake Festival.

