Testimony continues in trial of man accused of shooting, killing 12-year-old girl asleep in her bed

DAYTON — Testimony continued on Wednesday in the case of a man accused of a shooting that killed a 12-year-old girl while she was sleeping.

Testimony continued on Wednesday in the case of a man accused of a shooting that killed a 12-year-old girl while she was sleeping.

The prosecution has a steady stream of witnesses late yesterday and today, mostly employees of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and the Dayton Police Department.

A Dayton Police evidence technician described what he found on the morning of August 23, 2024, and the prosecutor walked him through pictures he took that showed the homes hit by the bullets. That included 39 and 41 W. Fairview Avenue, a duplex where police believe the intended target of the gunfire lived, and 33 W. Fairview Avenue, a single-family home where Carlos lived with her family.

The officer also showed the massive amount of shell casings on the porch and front yard of a home across the street, where police believe brothers Antawan Benson and Javen Conner opened fire.

