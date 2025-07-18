Texas Flooding: Ohio Task Force 1 to send more crews to help in search, rescue efforts

OH-TF1 in Texas Photo contributed by Ohio Task Force (via Facebook) (Ohio Task Force (via Facebook) /Ohio Task Force (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

VANDALIA/TEXAS — Additional Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) members have been activated to respond to Texas following the devastating flooding that hit part of the state.

A spokesperson for OH-TF1 said in a social media post that they received activation orders from FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue System to send four additional Canine Search Specialists to Texas.

As previously reported by News Center 7, OH-TF1 sent three team members and two canines on July 11 to respond to Central Texas for search and rescue efforts.

The specialists will report to the OH-TF1 warehouse later this morning to pack their gear before departing for the airport, according to a spokesperson.

The four teams will join rescue teams being deployed from around the country.

“These canine teams play a critical role in FEMA’s ability to locate victims in disaster zones, and we’re proud of their commitment and readiness,” said Evan Schumann, OH-TF1 Program Manager.

Departure is scheduled after 9 a.m. today.

