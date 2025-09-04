Texas Roadhouse spinoff aims to open area’s first restaurant at former TGI Fridays location

BEAVERCREEK — An old TGI Fridays could be torn down to make way for a new restaurant that would be a chain’s first in the region.

Bubba’s 33, a spinoff concept by Texas Roadhouse, is seeking to open the chain’s first location in the Miami Valley at the former TGI Fridays on Centre Drive in Beavercreek.

The plan calls for the old Fridays restaurant to be torn down and replaced with a new 7,105 square foot building. The plan also calls for 145 parking spaces around the restaurant.

The restaurant is described as a ‘moderately priced, casual dining’ with specialties including burgers, pizza, wings, and other entrees.

The Beavercreek Planning Commission approved the plan during their meeting Wednesday night. The plan now moves to the city commission for final approval.

If the plan receives final approval construction would start in March.

The Beavercreek location would be Bubba’s 33’s third Ohio location, with current locations in Toledo and Canton.

The TGI Fridays location has been closed since November when the company filed for bankruptcy.

