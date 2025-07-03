‘Thank you!’ Area bistro announces closure

HAMILTON — An area bistro has announced it is closing its doors.

Tano Bistro announced on its social media page that it will be “discontinuing operations” in Hamilton.

The bistro opened in the summer of 2019 at the 100 block of Riverfront Plaza.

The owners said on their Facebook page that they have enjoyed serving their customers in Hamilton.

“Throughout our time, we have tried to provide Hamilton with the highest quality dining experience, featuring delicious food and superior service,” they said. “Thank you! We have enjoyed serving our Hamilton patrons and being welcomed into the community.”

Tano Bistro’s main location is in Loveland.

The owners said that they will still be available for catering.

