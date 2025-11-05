‘Their voices have been heard;’ Voters decide next mayor, public hospital tax levy in Dayton’

DAYTON — Voters decided on several issues on Tuesday. This includes mayoral races and levies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz breaks down Tuesday’s results LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Voters elected Shenise Turner-Sloss as the City of Dayton’s next mayor. She defeated the incumbent, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims.

Turner-Sloss took 51.84% of the votes, and Mims had 48.16% with 100% of the precincts reporting at 10:40 p.m., according to unofficial Montgomery County Board of Election results.

Hershovitz says that her campaign had over 150 volunteers and focused on neighborhood meetings.

“Our candidacy was about ushering in a new generation of problem solvers. And that’s just about. Every generation is supposed to get better,” said Turner-Sloss. “The people in the city of Dayton. They want something. They want to believe in their government, that their local government is working for them.

Mims released a statement conceding to Turner-Sloss on Tuesday.

“The people of Dayton have spoken, and I respect their choice. It has been one of my greatest honors to serve as your mayor. Though I am disappointed with this outcome, I remain committed to fighting to keep moving Dayton forward,” Mims said.

Voters also approved a 1-mill tax levy to fund the construction and operation of a public hospital in West Dayton, has passed with 58% of voters for the levy.

The levy will impose a property tax of $35 per $100,000 of appraised value, generating approximately $2 million annually for the hospital’s funding.

“Their voices have been heard. It’s been a dream come true, and we are excited about bringing to fruition a public hospital in Dayton,” said Bishop Richard Cox, Clergy Community Coalition.

Opponents argued it was not enough to build a hospital, let alone run it.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group