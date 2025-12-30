Therapeutic donkeys continue to heal others a year after dog attack

It has been a year since two therapeutic donkeys were attacked by a dog in Greene County. Now they are healed and are continuing to heal others.

It has been a year since two therapeutic donkeys were attacked by dogs in Greene County. Now they are healed and are continuing to heal others.

News Center 7 previously reported that three dogs broke into the donkeys’ pen and attacked them.

During the attack, loose dogs broke into Zeb and Ellie’s pen, attacking the donkeys for 45 minutes.

Ellie tried to protect her brother, but Zeb ended up with severe wounds on his jaw, belly, and legs.

“He had over 50 bite marks on his body. He was in a life and death situation, bleeding severely,” said Darlene Hensley from the Spring Valley Church.

Hensley said the doctor told her that Zeb would always be lame.

Zeb and Ellie didn’t let the attack change them, and are still helping out others through Broken and Beloved Ministry therapy.

“The donkeys are really helpful in teaching us how to do grounding work and self-regulation. And so we’ve been able to help since they’ve been back home,” Hensley.

With the donkeys experiencing trauma of their own, they can relate to people even more, like Avery Russell, who survived a dog attack in Reyonberg at 11 years old.

“I think they both could relate to Avery and other people who have gone through trauma,” said Hensley.

Governor Mike DeWine signed a house bill in Russell’s honor, but Hensley wants to include donkeys and other animals who may also be at risk from dog attacks.

“We are working on being able to follow up on Avery’s law. House Bill 247 is being passed. We’re thankful, and I praise God for Avery’s courage and her healing,” said Hensley.

Since the attack, Hensley has improved the fencing and security around the pen, but Zeb and Ellie prefer their new temperature-controlled barn.

