There’s another chance of accumulating snow this work week

DAYTON — If you didn’t get the snow you were hoping for over the weekend, more snow is likely this week. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Another system looks to move in late Monday night and overnight into very early Tuesday morning. Most of Monday looks dry. The snow likely won’t begin until 10 or 11pm. The bulk of the snow looks to fall during the overnight hours. There may be a few leftover snow showers before sunrise, but by the morning commute Tuesday morning the snow should be done falling.

Another chance of accumulating snow

Snowfall totals don’t look to be anything to write home for again. Although totals look rather uniform across our whole area.

It’s going to stay winter like all week long with high temperatures near freezing. Plus more systems are waiting in the wings for the end of this work week and we will keep you updated.