‘They just want answers;’ Cierra Chapman’s family surprised Sunoco shootout may have tie to her case

Cierra has been missing since December 25, 2022 from Dayton, Ohio. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue jeans, and black boots. She also has a tattoo on her neck that says "Jadden." (Ohio Attorney General's Office)

DAYTON — A dangerous and near-deadly shootout is highlighting the case of a woman who has been missing for more than two years.

Cierra Chapman went missing two days after Christmas in 2022.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, police said she went to her ex-boyfriend’s Trotwood apartment to retrieve some of her belongings. Her car was recorded leaving there, but officers couldn’t tell who was driving.

“They just want answers,” Michelle McCown Luster, Director of the Dock Ellis Foundation for Missing Persons, said. “They hope this is the break they’ve been waiting for.”

McCown Luster has been working with Chapman’s family. They are as surprised as anyone that a gas station shootout could be connected to Chapman, but that’s just what federal prosecutors revealed on Monday.

